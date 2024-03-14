Man, woman arrested on meth trafficking charges, Ga. deputies say

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested on meth trafficking charges in north Georgia on Monday.

Towns County deputies received information about drug activity on Vista Road in Hiawassee.

An investigation determined a woman identified as Rebeka Eichold from Blairsville was in the area and already had outstanding warrants in Cherokee County and Clay County, North Carolina.

Deputies established probable cause and then searched the residence, arresting Eichold and 36-year-old Kevin Ray Jones of Hiawassee.

Eichold has been arrested and charged with:

Felony trafficking methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession and use of drug-related objects

Jones was charged with:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Felony trafficking methamphetamine

Possession and use of drug-related objects

