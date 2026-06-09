Man with machete hits car, driver shoots him, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was hitting a vehicle with a machete was shot by the driver Monday, DeKalb County police said.

Police said it happened on S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. When officers arrived they found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter had already driven away. Investigators said the driver also hit the man with their gun.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is stable, police said.

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The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

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