LAGRANGE, Ga. - A person with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a west Georgia hospital Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center said a passer-by found the victim on the side of the road and brought him in.
Police were called to the hospital to investigate and found that the man had shot himself in the leg.
Despite other reports, the spokesperson said there was not a shooting at the medical center.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}