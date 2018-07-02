Man who tried to pull gun on officers during chase arrested, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - A Cobb County man is in custody, facing a handful of charges including aggravated assault and obstruction.
Newly released body camera video shows Josiah Moorhous running from Marietta police officers on Aviation Road after officers approached him near a school and asked him questions Saturday.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News Moorhous tried to pull out a gun during a foot chase.
"He started by running. He attempted to stop and draw a gun to point it at one of the officers," a Marietta Police Department spokesperson said.
Officers said they were ultimately able to tackle the suspect and arrest him.
