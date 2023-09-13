Man who ran away from law enforcement found hiding the back of Camaro, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A recent traffic stop turned into a foot chase in Bibb County, according to deputies.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop on Eisenhower near the Anthony Homes apartment buildings.
Deputies said Antonio Dewayne Perkins was in possession of a handgun, digital scales, and an array of narcotics, including oxycodone, ecstasy, amphetamine dextroamphetamine, and other drugs.
After running from deputies, Perkins was found hiding in the back of a Chevrolet Camaro on Mallard Avenue.
Perkins was also wanted on a warrant out of Henry County, according to deputies.
It is unclear what that warrant was for.
The driver was also wanted on a warrant out of Henry County.
