Man who ran away from law enforcement found hiding the back of Camaro, Ga. deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Antonio Dewayne Perkins

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A recent traffic stop turned into a foot chase in Bibb County, according to deputies.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop on Eisenhower near the Anthony Homes apartment buildings.

Deputies said Antonio Dewayne Perkins was in possession of a handgun, digital scales, and an array of narcotics, including oxycodone, ecstasy, amphetamine dextroamphetamine, and other drugs.

After running from deputies, Perkins was found hiding in the back of a Chevrolet Camaro on Mallard Avenue.

Perkins was also wanted on a warrant out of Henry County, according to deputies.

It is unclear what that warrant was for.

The driver was also wanted on a warrant out of Henry County.

