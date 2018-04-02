0 Escapee responsible for string of violent armed robberies, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police have arrested a man that they believe committed a string of violent armed robberies across the county and in the city of Atlanta. Police said he is an escapee out of Mississippi.

Delvin Moore is charged with nearly 20 counts of armed robbery and assault after detectives said he targeted Family Dollar stores and similar stores in the Moreland Avenue area of DeKalb County and City of Atlanta.

“Extremely excited,” said DeKalb Police Lt. Brian DeLoach. “He was a thorn in our side.”

DeLoach said Moore escaped from police custody in Mississippi last September, came to Atlanta and began a string of armed robberies starting in January. He’s accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Gresham Road, where surveillance video shows employees attempting to block the front door to hold him inside until police arrived. He was able to fight his way out. He’s also accused of robbing a McDonald’s, a Dollar General and a Rainbow store on Moreland Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We started seeing a pattern of armed robberies,” said DeLoach. “We started collaborating with Atlanta after they started seeing the same pattern.”

DeLoach said they were able to identify Moore through fingerprints. An alert DeKalb County police officer spotted Moore and his girlfriend at a Flat Shoals Road grocery store last Wednesday and tried to arrest him, but the two were able to fight their way free. Police and U.S. Marshals tracked him to an apartment Friday night. They took both Moore and his girlfriend into custody.

“Every detective in my office was working on it and did an outstanding job coordinating with other agencies,” DeLoach said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.