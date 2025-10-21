Man watching football hears APD officer crash into his home, rushes to help

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a house while responding to a call about a fellow officer in trouble.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of James P Brawley and North Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer’s patrol car hit the house, caught fire, and left him trapped inside and unconscious.

Mark McCreary, who lives at the home, was watching football when the police car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the back of his house.

“Two, maybe three seconds after he hit the house…it was already on fire,” McCreary said.

McCreary, along with two neighbors, acted quickly to rescue the officer.

“Yanked it open, busted window, yanked door open and pulled him out,” McCreary recounted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Councilmember Byron Amos praised the efforts of the rescuers, describing the event as “just a miracle. And glad my residents were able to assist law enforcement in a time of need.”

The response highlights the bravery of community members in times of crisis.

“We are extremely grateful for those citizens to assist our officer, put themselves also in harm’s way,” said a representative from the Atlanta Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group