Man wanted for using fake check to buy car in Gwinnett County, police say

LILBURN, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

On Sept. 5, Anthony Sherlock, 33, allegedly provided a phony check during a vehicle transaction, resulting in a significant financial loss for the victim.

Gwinnett County police say the fraudulent check was discovered after the bank determined it had been altered, preventing the release of funds to the victim.

Sherlock is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighing around 155 pounds.

The police urge anyone with information about Sherlock’s whereabouts to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

