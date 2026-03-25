Man wanted for murders of twin sister, 17-month-old niece found in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies arrested an Oklahoma man who was on the run after investigators say his twin sister and her daughter were murdered.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received an alert from Oklahoma authorities that Grant Wilson and his car was tracked to the area on Sunday.

The Leflore County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma said Wilson shot and killed his twin sister, Gabrielle Wilson, and her 17-month-old daughter.

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Monroe County deputies found Wilson driving on Interstate 475. The sheriff’s office said there were a brief chase before they got Wilson to pull over.

Deputies took Wilson, who was armed with a pistol, into custody and searched his car. They found more weapons, including a Browning lever-action rifle and a shotgun along with multiple loaded magazines and loose ammunition.

Wilson also had several bags of clothing, food and more ammunition with him.

He is now in the Monroe County jail until he can be extradited back to Oklahoma to face murder charges.

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