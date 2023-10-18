Man wanted by Georgia sheriff’s office for possession of methamphetamine

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced they have an active warrant for a man related to the sale of illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve been working diligently to get illegal drugs out of the county, and have made several arrests recently toward that effort.

“In regards to this we have made several arrests for the Sale of Methamphetamines in the High Falls area,” MCSO said.

However, they’re now looking for a man named Rickey Caldwell. He’s accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and drug-related objects.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said they’d recently arrested Rhiannon Bradshaw and Terry Edwards for trafficking methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s Warrants Unit at 478-994-7593.

The sheriff’s office also reminded county residents to say something, if they see something. The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division can be called at 478-994-7043, or messaged through Instagram and Facebook.

For residents who want to remain anonymous can get in contact through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office App.

