Man wanted by Georgia police in ‘aggressive’ road rage incident arrested in Florida, officials say

FORT PIERCE, Fl — A 29-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday in Florida in connection to a road rage shooting in Dalton.

Investigators said that on Jan. 28, a man identified as Damien E’Shaun Johnson of Dalton got involved in an “aggressive driving incident” with another driver.

This incident led to Johnson shooting at the other driver, hitting their car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the driver of the Johnson fled away before officers arrived. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Johnson’s car was later found at the Holly Trace Apartments, but the suspect ran away after seeing officers.

Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fort Pierce, Florida in connection to this shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Childhood cancer survivors share their stories on Capitol Hill (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group