Man walking to gas station dies after being hit by multiple vehicles, officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died after he was hit by multiple vehicles while walking to a gas station, officials told WGXA.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said 23-year-old Christopher Williams, Jr. was hit and killed in the 6000 block of Hawkinsville Road just after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Jones told WGXA that Williams was hit by three cars and an 18-wheeler.

Witnesses said Williams had run out of gas and was walking to a Marathon gas station when he got hit.

The distance from where he was hit and where he ran out of gas was about seven miles away.

It is unclear if walked that entire distance.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

One of the cars stopped after hitting Williams, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation and cleanup took extensive time on Sunday.

