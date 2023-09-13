Man vacationing with his wife drowns off Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A man vacationing with his wife on Hilton Head Island Beach in South Carolina drowned Monday afternoon.

Shore Beach Services and Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue received a report of a missing person in the water off the beach at Disney Beach Club in Palmetto Dunes.

When firefighters arrived, lifeguards were already conducting a search of the water.

The man was eventually found about 300 yards from where he was last seen and about 50 yards offshore.

According to WJCL, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as David Owens, 64, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Fire rescue crews attempted to perform CPR on him once he was pulled to shore but their efforts were unsuccessful.

