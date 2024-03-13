Man turns himself over to police after stabbing a man several times, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide suspect turned himself over to authorities on Tuesday, Cobb Police say.

Cobb County Police said they were called out to a stabbing on Monday on Windy Hill Road.

They got to the scene and found the victim, Herman Robinson, 40, who had been stabbed.

Police said Robinson was taken to the Kennestone Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, Randy Graham, 50, stabbed Robinson several times before leaving the scene.

Police said Graham called 911, hours later, saying he would surrender.

The investigation is ongoing.

