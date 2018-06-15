Two arrested, another on run after attacking man with brass knuckles, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police told Channel 2 Action News two men are in custody and one is on the run after a man was attacked while trying to sell his iPhone. Officials said one attacker assaulted the victim with brass knuckles.
Cobb County police said the incident happened Wednesday when the victim drove to the Avia East Cobb Apartments on Delk Road to sell an iPhone 7.
Police said D’juan Williams and Donte Tucker are the ones alleged to have shown up to purchase the phone.
“The victim was sitting in his vehicle when three males approached him, and one of the males hopped in the vehicle,” Sarah O’Hara, with Cobb County Police Department, said.
Police said the buyer asked to see the phone, but the victim wanted to see the cash first.
“A second person came up to the window, pointed what he believed to be a firearm at him, and said, ‘Hey give us all of your money,’” O’Hara said.
Police said the victim said, ‘No,’ and tried to fight.
