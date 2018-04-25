Man strips down, threatens officers in rampage outside courthouse, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A man is under arrest after police say he went on a rampage near a local courthouse and threatened to kill officers.
When police first confronted the man in Athens near the University of Georgia campus on Sunday morning, they didn’t know if he was under the influence of drugs or mentally disturbed.
After running around the street, police said he climbed up on a roof of a parking lot ticket booth, hurling obscenities and threats at police and others.
The man, identified as 27-year-old Demetrious Faust, then began removing his clothes.
