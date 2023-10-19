Man steals over $100 from woman’s purse after asking her for a ride to the train station

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for your help to find a man wanted for multiple crimes involving fraud, larceny and robbery.

APD released photos of the suspect who they say robbed a woman at a bank two months ago.

Police said on Aug. 9, officers responded to 2595 Martin Luther Kling Jr Dr Southwest about a fraud/swindle.

When officers got to the location, they spoke with the victim, Emma Bostic.

She said she had withdrawn cash from the Wells Fargo Bank on 612 Lee Street and placed it inside her purse. As she left the bank, she was approached by the suspect and he asked her for a ride to the train station.

After she dropped him off at the West End Marta Station, she discovered the $150 she had just withdrawn from the bank was missing from her purse. The investigation continues.

Police said the same suspect appears to be involved in other related crimes involving, armed robbery, larceny, and fraud/swindle.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

People who give information are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

