Man stabs pregnant wife to death, also killing his baby, cops say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta man is in jail accused of stabbing to death his pregnant wife over the weekend, according to Cobb County police.

Elvin Durant, 57, is charged with felony murder, feticide (the voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child) and two counts of aggravated assault, Cobb jail records indicate.

Crystal Durant, 38, was eight weeks pregnant when her husband stabbed her “several times” in the head and back of the neck early Saturday, according to a police warrant.

Investigators believe the unborn child was his, said Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Sarah O’Hara.

Elvin Durant stabbed his wife with a black folding knife about 2:20 a.m. at a Wood Meadows Drive home, police wrote in the warrant.

During the alleged attack, the woman’s 19-year-old son tried to intervene and protect his mother. Elvin Durant stabbed the teen in his upper right thigh, according to the warrant.

Georgia Tech yanks job offer because applicant committed felonies as a teen O’Hara said she did not know what led to the stabbing, but that the agency was familiar with Elvin Durant. Police were previously called to the Wood Meadows Drive house on July 30, according to a warrant. Crystal Durant told investigators that she left the house after being “sexually assaulted by her husband,” and came back to find two televisions destroyed. Police noted that the two TVs appeared to have water damage, but the warrant makes no other mention of the alleged sexual assault. In that incident, Elvin Durant was charged with felony criminal damage. He was jailed just under three days before bonding out for about $3,500, jail records show. On this murder charge Durant is being held without bond.



