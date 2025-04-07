Man speeds back to jail in vehicle chase 1 month after release from state prison, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriffs’ offices said a man taken into custody during a high-speed chase had recently gotten out of a state prison.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to catch Justin Tocknell after a traffic stop turned into a three-minute chase.

Deputies said they were contacted by the Butts County officials Saturday looking for a white Honda missing its front bumper.

At 4:20 p.m. that day, deputies saw the car and tried to do a traffic stop, leading to a short chase.

Tocknell eventually pulled over and was identified, and deputies learned he was wanted by the Stockbridge Police Department for aggravated assault and battery, armed robbery and carjacking from an incident at the Walmart in Stockbridge earlier that afternoon.

Tocknell was taken into custody at the Monroe County Jail and is being held without bond.

Deputies said Tocknell was released from Central State Prison on March 4, where he served time for aggravated assault on a police officer.

