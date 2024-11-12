Man shot while driving to pick up food order

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man who was trying to pick up a food order.

The shooting happened near a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

The man told police that he and someone else in his car were going to pick up food when they noticed someone following them.

That’s when the driver shot at their car several times, according to the victim. The passenger inside his car wasn’t hurt.

It’s unclear if the victim was picking up a food order for himself or a food delivery service.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involving in the shooting.

