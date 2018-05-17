  • Man shot multiple times dies at hospital

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County. 

    The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Wood Bend Drive Thursday morning. 

    Lt. Lonzy Robertson told Channel 2 Action News the 27-year-old was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

    Robertson said he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.

    "It is believed he was in an argument with the suspect before the shooting," Robertson said.

    No one is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

