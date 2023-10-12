Man shot to death by deputy after running from traffic stop, pulling out gun, GBI says

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was shot by deputies who tried to pull him over.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., deputies with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a Honda Accord EX on State University Drive for a traffic violation.

Authorities did not specify what the traffic violation was.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Caleb D. Hooten of Warner Robins, refused to stop and drove away from deputies, officials say.

After a brief pursuit, the GBI said Hooten stopped and exited his vehicle at the Marvin Garden Apartments on Edwards Street. He then ran into the woods behind the apartment complex.

Authorities said deputies continued to follow Hooten into the woods when he pulled out a gun.

GBI officials said a deputy pulled out his gun and fired at Hooten.

Hooten was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released.

The GBI is continuing its independent investigation into the incident.

