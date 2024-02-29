Man shot to death after argument, suspect arrested, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4600 block of Jakes Trail on Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The victim got into an argument with other people at the location before the shooting.

Detectives were at the scene to collect evidence and interview the other people involved.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

