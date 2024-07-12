Man shot, crashes SUV off Chattahoochee Ave.

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene of a shooting and car crash in northwest Atlanta. Paramedics took one man to the hospital.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened after 2 a.m. on Chattahoochee Ave near Defoor Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a Dodge Durango that crashed into a Chevrolet Corvette. Inside the SUV, a man had been shot in his right hip.

Police said the man was injured during a shootout or drive-by shooting, which caused the man to crash.

The victim, who has not been identified, is currently stable at the hospital. Police said the Corvette was not involved in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

16-year-old boy shot, killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex identified

©2024 Cox Media Group