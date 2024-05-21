Man shot and charged with assault after fight with neighbor in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot and charged after a fight involving a neighbor.
Atlanta police said on Monday, officers were called out to Summit Creek Drive about a person shot.
They arrived at the location and found a man in his 40s who had been shot.
Police said he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said he was involved in a confrontation with a neighbor before to the shooting.
The shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Investigators determined the shooting was in self-defense.
The shooter was released and the person who was shot has been charged with aggravated assault.
