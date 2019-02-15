  • Man shot by officers after trying to run over deputy during chase, crash

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Bartow County deputies shot a man who tried to run over an officer during a chase, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. 

    Channel 2's Chris Jose in Bartow County, where the GBI said deputies chased a man off of Glade Road. A deputy wrecked a patrol car and the suspect tried to run over the deputy, the GBI said. 

    A deputy shot and injured the driver.

    The man had a warrant for his arrest in Cartersville, the GBI said. 

    The GBI is at the scene investigating. 

    We're talking to witnesses who saw the chase and shooting, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories