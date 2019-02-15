Man shot by officers after trying to run over deputy during chase, crash

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Bartow County deputies shot a man who tried to run over an officer during a chase, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Channel 2's Chris Jose in Bartow County, where the GBI said deputies chased a man off of Glade Road. A deputy wrecked a patrol car and the suspect tried to run over the deputy, the GBI said.
A deputy shot and injured the driver.
The man had a warrant for his arrest in Cartersville, the GBI said.
The GBI is at the scene investigating.
#BREAKING Driver crashes his car in someone’s yard during a police chase in Bartow County. Shots fired. GBI on the scene near Glade Rd. Investigators are searching for shell casings. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RKnuwtcFqg— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 15, 2019
We're talking to witnesses who saw the chase and shooting, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE: President Trump declares national emergency over border wall
- Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke beaten by inmates in prison
- 26 kids taken to hospitals after eating Valentine's candy at middle school
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}