Man shoots and kills younger brother after fight, GBI says

EASTMAN, Ga. — A 27-year-old man was arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot and killed his younger brother on Monday.

On Monday at 2 a.m. Dodge County officials responded to a home on Wilson Woodard Road about a shooting, finding 24-year-old Zachary Taylor dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s brother, 27-year-old Andrew Taylor, shot and killed his brother after a fight.

Zachary Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The reason for their argument remains unclear.

Andrew Taylor was charged with one count of felony murder.

Officials are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

