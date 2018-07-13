Man's body found between 2 cars in apartment parking lot

ATLANTA - A man is dead after witnesses heard gunshots late Thursday night at an Atlanta apartment complex.
Authorities found the man dead between two cars in the parking lot of the complex on Verbena Street.
“Grady EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” Atlanta police Lt. Leanne Browning.
Investigators said they are not getting any cooperation from witnesses. Police know someone saw or heard something and they need help solving a murder.
We're working to learn new details in the investigation on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Live@430am man shot and killed in the parking lot of a NW Atl apartment complex #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RW6mww6Vbp— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) July 13, 2018
