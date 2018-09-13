Man running from police hit, killed on I-75, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was running from police was hit and killed by a truck around 2 a.m. in Henry County, police say.
Investigators say the man was running from a Locust Grove police officer after a traffic stop.
The man ran on to Interstate 75 northbound from a wooded median area and was struck and killed.
All lanes of the highway were blocked as investigators cleared the accident.
The man has not been identified.
RED ALERT: Henry Co.; Tractor Trailer Crash: I-75/nb past SR-20/81; (exit 218); All Lanes are Blocked; delays; use 42; https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/DRTA6OURRk— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}