  • Man running from police hit, killed on I-75, police say

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was running from police was hit and killed by a truck around 2 a.m. in Henry County, police say. 

    Investigators say the man was running from a Locust Grove police officer after a traffic stop. 

    The man ran on to Interstate 75 northbound from a wooded median area and was struck and killed. 

    All lanes of the highway were blocked as investigators cleared the accident. 

    The man has not been identified. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories