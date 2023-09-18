Man robs business, rides off on bike, Ga, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. — Commerce police are looking for a man they say robbed a business and then rode away on a bike on Friday.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a man wearing all black, including a mask, hoodie and gloves robbed Holiday Credit, which is lending business.

He then left the store and was seen on a surveillance camera riding a bicycle. Officers did not say how much the man took from the business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the man was last seen traveling down Hill Street away from downtown Commerce.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Commerce Police Department at 706-335-3200 or dial 911 after hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Criminals are using Face I.D., other technology to steal your money (WSB-TV)





©2023 Cox Media Group