Man rescued after tree, power lines fall on car, trapping him inside

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man is recovering after a massive tree fell on his car in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta fire officials said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Avon Avenue at Lee Street.
🚨Atlanta Fire on scene, Avon Ave @ Lee Street. Large tree branch down on a vehicle. One person trapped inside. Power lines down on tree also. @GeorgiaPower enroute. #AFRD #tree #ATL pic.twitter.com/OlGclcg8ZC— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 5, 2019
The man was finally rescued around 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Fire just freed this man from his car in SW Atlanta after a tree and power lines fell on top of it. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Xj2stk5KDo— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) June 5, 2019
We're working to learn the latest on his condition for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother goes off on killer daughter during dramatic sentencing
- Megachurch leader who wants to build in Georgia accused of sex trafficking
- ‘Coming to America’ sequel is coming to metro Atlanta
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}