  • Man rescued after tree, power lines fall on car, trapping him inside

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man is recovering after a massive tree fell on his car in southwest Atlanta.

    Atlanta fire officials said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Avon Avenue at Lee Street. 

    The man was finally rescued around 7:30 p.m.

    We're working to learn the latest on his condition for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories