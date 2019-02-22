Man pulls gun on attackers, pushing for gun rights bill for others

Video shows a man and a friend ducking for cover behind cars while bullets were flying.
The man tells Channel 2's Matt Johnson he was able to defend himself and he wants everyone to be able to do the same.
The attempted robbery turned into a shootout in John Foster's Hapeville neighborhood. His surveillance cameras captured the moment the two men ambushed him and his friend with their guns drawn.
Foster said he fired his gun in self defense and ducked for cover.
"I just had to get my handgun out and put them on their heels and give myself a fighting chance," he said.
Hapeville police said whoever is responsible is still out there.
Why Foster is now speaking out in support of the proposed "Constitutional Carry" bill, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New bombshell accusations surface nearly 1 year after toddler's death at Payless
- Great-grandma fires pistol at man trying to break into her home
- GBI: Snacks that sent 28 middle school students to hospital contained THC
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}