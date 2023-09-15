Man pulled over for speeding in south Ga. Turns out, he’s charged in 17 peoples’ deaths

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Lowndes County deputies were surprised to learn a man they’d pulled over for speeding had actually been indicted in the deaths of 17 people and an unborn child.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, deputies spotted a man speeding down I-75 and pulled him over.

The driver said he was from the Bahamas and did not have a driver’s license. The Valdosta Daily Times reported that he was arrested for several traffic and drug violations.

While he was being booked, investigators learned he had given them a fake name.

The driver was identified as Travis Jamal Moss. The Valdosta Daily Times reported that Moss had been indicted in a 2022 human smuggling operation that sent 40 people into the water when a boat leaving Nassau in the dark hit rough seas.

Of those people, 17 people died.

Moss and two others were indicted in their deaths. His specific role in the incident is unclear.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Broward and Orange counties in Florida.

