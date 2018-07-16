Man pretending to be Publix shopper robs store at gunpoint, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a man they said pretended to be a Publix shopper before pulling a gun on the store's manager, stealing nearly $20,000 out of a safe.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the accused gunman even drank a beer in the McDonough store before the robbery Friday night.
The incident happened so fast, many employees said they didn't know about it until it was over.
It happened 10 minutes before closing time, and customers said that's probably when the employees had their guard down.
