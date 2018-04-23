ATLANTA - Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired Monday afternoon outside a high school in southwest Atlanta, the school district said.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the shooting was reported in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School.
Atlanta Public Schools sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement on the incident:
Atlanta Public Schools can confirm that there was at least one shot fired in the air in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School (3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW) this afternoon. A female student got into a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance, who is not a Mays student, that resulted in the male breaking a car window and the student receiving cuts from the broken glass. As the male acquaintance drove away, at least one shot was fired into the air in the parking lot. No other injuries were reported. Several Atlanta Public Schools Police Department (APSPD) units have secured the campus, and for safety and security, the school is currently on lockdown. The school dismissal schedule will remain the same.
APSPD is working to locate the male suspect. The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority at Atlanta Public Schools, and we have launched an investigation into this matter.
