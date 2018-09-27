0 Man nearly paralyzed after driver fires shot, speeds off in road rage attack

AUSTELL, Ga. - A road rage attack on a busy interstate nearly paralyzed a woman’s son. Now she’s calling the driver a coward for firing his gun and speeding off.

The mother does not understand why anyone would fire a gun at her son, especially on busy Interstate 20 near Riverside Parkway.

“You almost took my baby away from me and you need to pay for your crime,” Kristy said. The woman did not want to use her last name.

“It is not OK to shoot people on the highway. It is not OK to continue to think that you’re not going to be caught. Whether it be on this side or the other, God knows what you did,”

Kristy shared a picture of the bullet hole in her son's car.

The 22-year old told Channel 2 Action News he was driving east on I-20 to Atlanta to see his girlfriend on Saturday.

He said he was in the right lane about to merge into the middle lane near Riverside Parkway when a driver of a light-colored hatchback cut him off.

“When we looked at each other, it was in sync,” he said.

The victim said he put his hands in the air and the other driver waved a gun and fired a shot.

“It’s about that far from my spine. It’s still in me,” the victim said.

The victim said he drove to a gas station on Riverside Parkway and called 911. He also called his mother.

“I just started screaming. Where, what, and I think at that moment, that’s when he was checking himself. He said, ‘I’m looking,’” Kristy said.

The victim said first responders rushed him to the hospital.

Doctors told him and his mother removing the bullet is a high-risk procedure.

“This bullet is inches away from his spine. He said he could’ve been paralyzed for the rest of his life,” the victim said.

The victim is back home recovering with broken ribs and a bullet that could stay with him for life.

His mother said God’s grace performed a miracle.

“He is alive. And I thank God for that,” Kristy said.

The victim had a vague description of the suspect: a man in his 30s with a beard.

His family is asking the public if they know someone who fits that description with a light colored hatchback to call Cobb County police.

