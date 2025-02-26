Man nearly beaten to death by men posing as Amazon workers ‘surprised’ he’s doing well

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Last month, a coastal Georgia man was nearly beaten to death with a sledgehammer in the doorway of his own home. Now, he says he’s recovering well.

George Hardison, 66, opened the door to his Savannah home when two men dressed like Amazon workers brought a package to his door. But instead, the men forced their way inside and attacked Hardison over just $80.

Over the weekend, the community gathered at a Savannah bar to hold a fundraiser for Hardison.

While there, he told friends and family that he’s taking things day by day as he continues recovering.

“I’m feeling really well, all things considered. I’ve been very good at the healing process apparently. I’ve surprised everyone, including myself,” Hardison said.

He also said he was thankful for a neighbor who he says saved his life.

“He lived about half a block away from me, and if he hadn’t have showed up when he did, it might be very different right now because I was losing a lot of blood,” Hardison said.

Since the attack, one of the men, Tyrone Anthony, has been arrested. Police are still searching for the second person involved.

Amazon confirmed after the attack that the men were not making a scheduled delivery for the company.

