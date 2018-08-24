  • Man killed in house fire after rushing back in to blaze to save pet dogs

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man and several dogs were killed and two other people were injured in a fire at a mobile home early Friday morning, officials say. 

    The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 2220 Willow Springs Church Road in Social Circle.

    Investigators say Adam Rogers, 58, initially escaped the blaze but went back in the burning home to try to rescue several pet dogs. Two other men who lived in the house escaped but suffered minor burns when they went back in the home to pull Rogers out.  

    Rogers was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. 

    Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by a stovetop cooking unit.

