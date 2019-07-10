  • Man killed in airplane crash near airport in Walton County, officials say

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A small plane crashed near an airport in North Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

    The aircraft was found near the Monroe-Walton County Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    Officials confirmed the only person inside the plane died. Police said the male victim was a resident of the area and friend of local law enforcement.

