Man killed in airplane crash near airport in Walton County, officials say

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A small plane crashed near an airport in North Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.
The aircraft was found near the Monroe-Walton County Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Officials confirmed the only person inside the plane died. Police said the male victim was a resident of the area and friend of local law enforcement.
Zachary Hansen with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
