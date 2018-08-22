Man killed after motorcycle crashes into school bus

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a man driving a motorcycle and a school bus.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on Milford Chase near Mill Creek Court.
Officials said the driver of an orange 2004 Yamaha, identified as 51-year-old George A. Leverett II, left his lane as he was traveling along a curve and overturned. Leverett and his motorcycle collided with a school bus.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the school bus and the three students on board were uninjured.
