Man killed after motorcycle crashes into school bus

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a man driving a motorcycle and a school bus. 

    The crash happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on Milford Chase near Mill Creek Court.

    Officials said the driver of an orange 2004 Yamaha, identified as 51-year-old George A. Leverett II, left his lane as he was traveling along a curve and overturned. Leverett and his motorcycle collided with a school bus. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The driver of the school bus and the three students on board were uninjured.

