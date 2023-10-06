Man jumps out of stolen west Georgia city truck before it’s hit by train, sheriff says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say was involved in a train crash.

Haralson County sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News early Friday that deputies received reports of a truck being hit by a train near Nitra Road.

According to the investigation, a man was seen running from the truck before the train hit it. Deputies confirmed no one was inside the truck at the time of the crash.

Authorities determined that the truck was a City of Villa Rica vehicle that was reported stolen.

Deputies have not released the man’s identity or a description of him.

The investigation remains ongoing.

