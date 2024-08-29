Man injured in shooting in southwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured.
On Tuesday night, officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest about a person shot.
They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim was unable to provide details on what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
