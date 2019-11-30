0 Man in town for Thanksgiving stops at ATM, returns to find slider thief inside SUV

ATLANTA - A man who was in town for the holidays says he was targeted by armed robbers when he stopped at a local bank.

The victim told Channel 2's Michael Seiden the robbery started as a slider crime.

"I know better and what not. It was a mistake," he said.

The 27-year-old, who was visiting from Miami, asked Channel 2 Action News not to identify him.

The victim told Seiden he left his girlfriend's SUV running Wednesday night at the Bank of America ATM on Howell Mill Road.

"I got out of my car. I left it running. I see there was no one in the parking lot, so I'm going to be quick," he said. "As soon as I put in my PIN, I heard my door slam."

TRENDING STORIES:

He said a thief tried to drive away in his girlfriend's 2020 Range Rover. But the victim tried to fight back.

"When I opened the door, we started fighting, so he finally realized how to put it in drive and we took off," he said.

The victim said they exchanged blows until the thief lost control of the SUV. The crash didn't stop the slider crime thief, who managed to drive across the street to a Shell gas station.

"He couldn't really control the car and ran over the Bank of America ATM and median and that's when I fell out of the car."

The man chased after the thief, but as soon as he got to the gas station, a second thief was waiting.

"The driver of the other car put a gun up and said, ‘Don't move!"

No shots were fired, but the two robbers got away with the man's cash and some electronics.

"I know better and what not. It was a mistake," he said.

The victim told Seiden the robbers jumped into the getaway car and left his girlfriend's damaged SUV behind. Police are reviewing surveillance video trying to get a good description of the thieves.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.