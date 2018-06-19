Man in custody after shots fired during chase, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Fulton County, according to police.
The Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News shots were fired during a police chase in Southwest Atlanta. The chase ended on Old Hapeville Road.
A suspect was ultimately taken into police custody, and APD officials said no officers were injured in the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the crime scene.
Channel 2's Tom Jones is LIVE on the scene and will have the latest developments -- on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
