  • Man in custody after shots fired during chase, police say

    By: Tom Jones

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Fulton County, according to police.

    The Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News shots were fired during a police chase in Southwest Atlanta. The chase ended on Old Hapeville Road.

    A suspect was ultimately taken into police custody, and APD officials said no officers were injured in the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the crime scene.

