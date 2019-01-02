0 Man gets unexpected surprise when wife's Christmas gift arrives in mail

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A Mississippi man says he got one heck of a surprise when the diamond bracelet he ordered for his wife for Christmas showed up – and there were 48 of them.

Dale Dickerson, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, said he was dumbstruck when he opened up the box and saw all of the jewelry.

"I stood there and just stared at it for I don't know several seconds because I didn't know what to do. I literally just stared at it and was just dumbfounded," Dickerson said. "I was a nervous wreck."

Dale ordered the $2,000 bracelet from Jewelry Unlimited inside Northlake Mall here in Atlanta. It was a Christmas gift for his wife, Sherry.

But when his shipment arrived at his home, there were 48 diamond bracelets in the box. Dale said there was no paperwork in the package, only a handwritten label inside.

"I was like, ‘You are kidding me!" Sherry Dickerson said.

Knowing something was wrong, Dale called Jewelry Unlimited to tell them what had happened.

"A manager came on and I could tell he had a lot of panic in his voice," Dale Dickerson said.

In an email from the store, the manager thanked Dale for his honesty.

Dale sent the bracelets back. Jewelry Unlimited sent the Dickersons a pair of diamond earrings as a thank-you for returning all the bracelets.

"I love the bracelet, but you know 48 would've looked better, wouldn't it?" Sherry Dickerson said with a laugh. “I'm kidding. I love the bracelet."

The Dickerson said they still aren't sure how this happened.

"I don't know whether there was a mix-up with inventory coming in or if it was some kind of illegal activity and they were going to ship it to somebody and they just put it in the wrong box," Dale Dickerson said.

"I've said all along I think that was an inside job and the wrong label got on the wrong thing," Sherry Dickerson said.

