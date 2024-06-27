Man found shot to death on Atlanta sidewalk

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in northwest Atlanta.

Police said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a person shot off Jett Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 40s shot on the sidewalk.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Investigators spoke with one witness on the scene. They believe the shooting is connected to a previous theft, but did not say where or when the theft occurred.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group