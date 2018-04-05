  • Man found dead at public housing complex in Newnan

    Updated:

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of an apartment complex.

    Newnan police say officers were responding to a shots fired call on Octavia Drive.

    Initially, investigators said they did not see anything suspicious.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    But, after walking around the area they found the victim's body.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found dead at public housing complex in Newnan

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tear gas used during standoff with knife-wielding suspect at McDonald's

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler gunned down in drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Escapee responsible for string of violent armed robberies, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wanted for killing stepfather in Gwinnett County, police say