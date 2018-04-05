Man found dead at public housing complex in Newnan

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of an apartment complex.
Newnan police say officers were responding to a shots fired call on Octavia Drive.
Initially, investigators said they did not see anything suspicious.
But, after walking around the area they found the victim's body.
