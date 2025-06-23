Man faces possible felony charge after hitting cyclist with car, driving away in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department said faces a possible felony charge after a hit and run with a victim on a bicycle resulted in a serious injury.

The collision between car and bike happened on Friday night.

According to police, an officer found a 70-year-old man in an intersection after they were hit by a car at the intersection of Handley Street and Polk Street.

Officers from the Traffic Division began an investigation and determined that the 70-year-old was riding his bike on Handley Street when the driver of a gold Honda Accord was turning left.

The driver, later identified as Andrew Moss, hit the victim and drove away.

Police said Moss faces a leaving the scene of a serious injury charge, which is a felony.

The victim was taken to West Georgia Medical Center for his injuries, which included “serious injuries of some broken ribs.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Cpl. Haire at 706-883-2603.

