0 Man faces animal cruelty charges after neighbor suspects dogfighting activity

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned a pit bull had to be euthanized after suffering a gruesome injury, and his owner faces criminal charges as authorities investigate dogfighting allegations.

A neighbor first tipped Griffin police off to four dogs in 35-year-old Courtney Thomas' backyard. Thomas made two trips to jail in three days because of the condition of his dogs.

The neighbor who did not want to be identified said she feared the animals were being abused.

"I thought they were hanging bait for dogs to snap at to train them for dogfighting," she said. "It broke my heart. I couldn't stand it."

The sight of a badly injured pit bull mix in her Thomas' backyard was tough for the woman stomach.

"He had no choice but to show his teeth because he didn't have any cheeks or gums or anything around his teeth," she said.

She saw another smaller dog that was starving and three others that were in pens. She told police she suspected dogfighting was involved.

TRENDING STORIES:

"There was a dog cage in the middle of the yard with a rope hanging from a tree, dangling into the middle of the cage," she said.

Chief Michael Yates said what happened to at least two of the dogs is disturbing but may not have involved any dogfighting.

"Right now, there's not enough evidence that’s the case, that’s sufficient enough to warrant that charge," Yates said.

Police arrested Thomas on Saturday, then rearrested him Monday for felony animal cruelty charges.

Yates said a veterinarian had to put down the dog with the injuries to his face because of an infection.

Thomas told police that the injury came from a fight between his dogs but he had nothing to do with it and didn't want to take the injured one to the veterinarian.

His family said he will appear in front of a judge Tuesday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.