Man dressed as woman tried to kidnap young girl, police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say a man possibly dressed in a wig tried to grab a girl who was walking across the street in Troup County Sunday.
Officers responded to a call about an attempted child abduction around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Reed Road. Deputies said the child was crossing the street when a man who appeared to be dressed like a woman pulled up, got out of a car and tried to grab the girl by the leg.
The child was able to get away and screamed for help.
The suspect's threatening message for the child before he got away
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with deputies, who are still trying to find the suspect. Police say they believe he was driving a white four-door car, possibly a Toyota Camry.
